5 keys to increase your confidence

How can we grow in self-esteem? When a person’s self-confidence is low, they tend to lower their life goals and believe that they can never realize big dreams. Yet this is not true. Self-esteem is the degree of personal satisfaction that we have about ourselves, and it varies depending on the aspects of our lives that we focus on.

When we have an objective view of ourselves, our self-respect will be at an appropriate level. It is something that each of us must work on, so as an aid, let’s look at some things that can help.

1

Know your level of competence

It is important that we get to know ourselves so that we can understand whether our expectations are realistic for ourselves. If I want to become a Formula 1 champion but don’t even know how to ride, my expectations are unrealistic and I am constantly frustrated.

That frustration will disappear on the day that I acknowledge that I am not an experienced driver. That does not mean that we must give up more proportionate goals; for example, I can set the goal of learning to drive, which would be the first step on the road to my long-term dream.

2

Take charge of your life

We cannot let other people decide for us. We must be the ones who make decisions about our own lives; those who make mistakes or hit the target. If we do not exercise our freedom, life drags us to places we may not want to be.

Our self-confidence improves when we take charge of our own lives and develop a sense of freedom of choice regarding our own future. We cannot arrange everything that happens to us, but we can mainly decide what kind of person we want to be.



3

Demand respect

We must all be respected by others: by our husband or wife, boyfriends or girlfriends, friends, boss or employees, colleagues … Respect and appreciation help us grow in self-respect.

If someone does not respect us, it is an unhealthy relationship and we must take action to change the situation. If it doesn’t improve, we have to distance ourselves from that person. Respect must always go in both directions: from parents to children and vice versa, for example.

4

Find healthy affection

Feeling loved gives us wings to become the best version of ourselves. Find those who love you with no intention other than to love you and want you well. Our family should be the first place we are looking for and find that kind of selfless love, although we should ideally find it in true friendships in many different environments.



5

Look back on good memories

Memory plays an important role in self-esteem. It is useful if we create memories and re-visit positive experiences from the different areas of our lives: family life, hobbies and sports, our professional life, our years in school, etc. Looking back at prayers that have been answered and blessings we have received receiving from God, even in the midst of trials and difficulties, can help us see how God loves us and accompanies us.

All our good experiences throughout our lives are part of our path and form a solid foundation to help us move forward. Make and keep good memories!

Ultimately, our self-respect must be rooted in our dignity as a special part of God’s creation: children of God whom He loved so much that He sent His Son to redeem us. He gave us our talents and possibilities. He gave us our freedom and ordered us to use it to choose what is right. We deserve respect because we are made in His image and likeness. He has taught us that He loves us and wants us to love one another as He has loved us. Being aware of these profound truths should help us grow in self-worth.

