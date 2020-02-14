Here is our weekly summary of five striking statements and expressive pictures of Pope Francis.

Create poets

We cannot educate without leading a person to beauty, without leading the heart to beauty. If I push my talk a little, I would say that if you don’t know how to create poets, an education is not successful. The path of beauty is a challenge that needs to be addressed.

~ Address to participants in a seminar on “Education: The Global Pact” sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences on February 7, 2020

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Get up again

“Salt” is the student who despite daily failures – because we all have them – gets up again from the dust of his mistakes and starts every day with courage and patience to seek dialogue and encounter with others. “Salt” is the disciple who does not seek consensus and praise, but strives for a humble, constructive presence that remains true to the teachings of Jesus, who came into the world not to be served but to serve. And this attitude is urgently needed!

~ Reflection before noon Angelus on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Bring him

Like Mary and with her, we are called upon to make Jesus, the Son of God, who became the firstborn among many brothers and sisters, present and almost tangible for humanity today (cf. Rome 8: 29) and whoever lives has risen from among those who are one in his name (cf. Mt. 18:20).

~ Message to the Bishops and Friends of the Focolare Movement on the 100th Birthday of Servant of God Chiara Lubich on February 10, 2020

Duty does not bring love

Can a person love in the cold? Can a person love as an obligation, out of obligation? Of course not.

~ General audience, February 12, 2020

Prayer to Our Lady

Mother of life … Show yourself the mother of all creatures,

in the beauty of the flowers, the rivers,

the great river that flows through it

and all life pulsates in its forests.

Carefully take care of this explosion of beauty.

~ From Querida Amazonia, published February 12, 2020; from February 2, 2020

