Sometimes circumstances in our lives can put us in a depressed mood and we need an encouraging thought to get out of the rut. One of the best places to go is the Bible! The Bible is God’s Word and is full of uplifting verse.

Here is just a small selection of verses that can encourage and lift our spirits in difficult times.

1

Do not be afraid: I am with you; Do not worry: I am your god. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will support you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

2

Come to me, everyone who is working and heavily loaded, and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)

3

It is the Lord walking before you; He will be with you and will never let you down or leave you. So do not be afraid and do not be dismayed. (Deuteronomy 31: 8)

4

God is indeed my salvation. I am confident and without fear. Because the Lord is my strength and power, and He was my salvation. (Isaiah 12: 2)

5

Even if I walk through the valley of Death Chatten, I fear no evil because you are with me; your tail and your staff comfort me. (Psalm 23: 4)