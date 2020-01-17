5 discussion points prior to the Premier League promotion of the weekend

advertisement

Manchester United is the next team that will try to prevent the Liverpool juggernaut from turning over all newcomers in their quest for a much-awaited Premier League title.

The Sunday game in Anfield ends an intriguing weekend of Premier League action and here the PA news agency looks at some of the most important discussion points prior to the next round of games.

Will Klopp’s Reds show how far Manchester United has fallen?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) hopes to end the winning series of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett / PA)

Liverpool can continue their march to their first Premier League title by seeing arch rivals United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After years of seeing their neighbors enjoy unparalleled success in the competition, it would again be a memorable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp to mark their current dominance with an impressive win over the Red Devils.

United has some comfort, they remain the only team to get points from Liverpool this season after a strong show in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Decisive decision when repeating FA Cup can cost United a lot

Marcus Rashford trudged away injured during Wolves’ FA Cup victory over Martin (Martin Rickett / PA)

If United jumps and becomes the first team to win at Anfield since April 2017, they almost certainly need Marcus Rashford to be fit and shoot all cylinders.

England’s international international was eliminated just 16 minutes after he came on as a replacement in the 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round replay victory over Wolves.

The British boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the move failed. Rashford now doubts whether Sunday’s main event has aggravated a back problem.

Tottenham is looking to return to winning ways against buzzing Hornets

Jose Mourinho wants his Spurs side to get three points from Watford to tackle a slump in shape (Tim Goode / PA)

Former United boss Jose Mourinho will definitely be without his own talisman if Tottenham goes to Watford without injured striker Harry Kane.

The hamstring problem that will keep Kane out in the coming months is one of many problems for the Portuguese, whose party has won only one of their last five league games.

They travel to a side of Watford, revived by Nigel Pearson, who has led the Hertfordshire side of the foot of the table after taking 13 points from the 18 offered since his appointment.

The city must avoid a new Palace shock to maintain second place

Andros Townsend (left) scored a sublime goal when Crystal Palace won in Man City last year (Martin Rickett / PA)

Reigning champion Manchester City was left behind after the sensational season of Liverpool.

The side of Pep Guardiola is 14 points drifting from the runaway leaders who have played more a game and will instead look over their shoulder at Leicester if they want to finish the best of the rest.

Crystal Palace are Saturday’s visitors at Etihad Stadium, where Roy Hodgson’s side won a 3-2 shock last season.

Canaries that want to pick points from Kersen to ignite survival offer

Daniel Farke (left) and Eddie Howe both know they need the points when Norwich Bournemouth (Mark Kerton / PA) hosts

Many have already written off Norwich’s chances of survival during a season in the Premier League.

The side of Daniel Farke is cut adrift at the bottom of the table and goes eight safety points from the weekend.

However, they welcome fellow wrestlers Bournemouth on Carrow Road with their visitors to 19th place after a horror run of nine defeats of their last 11 league games.

