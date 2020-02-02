Advertisement

Hi there BNers, Mary Edoro Here!

I’m very excited today because I’m on my way to one of my dream destinations in Europe, Milan!

I will travel to experience the 30th edition of Milano Unica, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for textiles and fashion. The three-day event is proud to present the latest trends in textiles and innovative fabrics. In this issue, 6,000 Italian and European textile factories and manufacturers will present high-quality products for the spring / summer 2021 season.

I am looking forward to the latest MU Sustainable Innovation Project that analyzes the relationship between style and sustainability.

For a fashion girl like me, this is an exciting experience. On the days of the fair, I will take you to the shows, interviews, panel discussions and workshops – I am particularly looking forward to itThe African continent: challenges and opportunities of the future markets“Panel discussion.

I also can’t wait to explore the city while eating the best pizza and pasta. I will be in one of the fashion capitals of the world, but I will definitely show up in designs by talented Nigerian designers!

Don’t miss out on all the fun! Stay up with my trip @bellanaijaonline and @themaryedoro,

You can also use the hashtags #MilanoUnica #BNatMilanoUnica #BNTravel to access all the content of my trip to Milan

