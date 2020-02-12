You are about to baptize your child and have to choose a sponsor. The choice should not be made lightly – you cannot change your mind later. Here are five criteria to consider when making your decision …

1

Deep belief

The main job of a sponsor is to help you raise your child in faith and pray for your child. Some children are sponsored by adults who do not believe in God and do not practice the Catholic faith. However, the Church asks that godparents not only be baptized but also confirmed, because confirmation strengthens faith and obliges them to be an active member of the Church. For a youngster, a godfather who prays outrageously and commits himself to the heart of the church, like a compass, is an open door to dialogue at a time when they often need role models to speak.

Of course, every adult can go through times of trial and doubt, but a sponsor who feels committed to Christ knows how to show his godchild the path of humble and faithful perseverance. Godparents are not simply distributors of gifts; They indicate the star that they should follow. They try to lead their godchild to Jesus by showing him how the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit work in their lives and in their hearts.

2

Exemplary friendship

Godparents are often expected to stand up for parents in difficult times, especially in youth. A godfather can give godchildren time and advice free of authority ties. Her gospel life is an example, and the child who finds a guide with a godfather receives a treasure.

The closeness between godparents and godchild is a strong connection that a child can hold on to in difficult times. However, this joyful and loyal bond is based on the friendship between parents and godparents. At the time of election, parents must be sensitive to the depth of their friendship with the sponsors. The closer they are, the more a child will want to participate in this friendship.

3

An open and generous heart

It is difficult for a young parent of a large family to particularly harass godchildren or to get to know them better. Some godparents can also be overwhelmed because they have too many godchildren. Likewise, children whose godparents live abroad have little chance of sharing time with them. In general, choosing a sponsor with limited time for family and friends can be problematic. The relationship between a child and a sponsor arises in the course of time, the time spent together, the meetings, the regular exchange and ideally from the earliest age of the child. The most important thing is not the length of these moments together, but the quality: it is the personal generosity of the spirit of the godparents that makes the biggest difference.

4

Adequate maturity

If the godfather is a child himself, does he have the necessary maturity to take on such a responsibility? If they are still immature in terms of faith, they later risk changing their point of view and giving up Christian life. Although a teenager may be able to testify to a sponsored child’s faith, the Church cautiously asks that a sponsor have received the sacrament of confirmation.

5

Free choice

In some families, the criteria for choosing a sponsor are more a matter of convention than personal choice. However, it is important to choose people who are really happy to be asked. It is possible to choose someone as a moral guilt or to thank you: a single family member, a childless couple, a friend who witnessed your marriage, a cousin who has never been a godmother, etc. Choices are possible Be the best, make sure that motivation is not determined by guilt or obligation.

It is not impossible to navigate calmly through all possible decisions of the godparents, as long as you consider two things: freedom and truth. Making the right choice in prayer means offering your child a guide that leads to the father.

Laetitia Grenet and Anna Latron