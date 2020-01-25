5 country singers who have never received a Grammy

advertisement

When Lil Nas X 2020 wins a Grammy, he has one more than Kenny Chesney – but he’s not the most surprising country singer without a Grammy Award!

There is a long list of compatriots without grammys on the shelf at home. Chesney’s Best Country Album nomination in 2018 was his sixth nomination ever. That’s two more than Jason Aldean and one less than Toby Keith and Blake Shelton, who all won as many times as your neighbor (provided you don’t live next to Vince Gill or Alison Krauss, who are 21 and 14 years old wins respectively) ,

The biggest shock on this list? Luke Bryan. Not only has he never won a Grammy, the hit maker has never been nominated!

You have to search a little harder to find an artist who has never won. Miranda, Carrie, Maren, Kacey, Dolly, Loretta … they all won at least one, if not more, Grammys. For some reason, women have better chances than men at this annual music festival. Using the list of the country’s most powerful women we’ve ever used as a guide, we had to find 18 artists to find Tanya Tucker, who has never won a Grammy. For her new album While I’m Livin ‘she was awarded in four categories in 2020.

Bonus: Another country singer who is Grammy-less? Eric Church! He is nominated again in 2020.

