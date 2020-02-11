There are often times in our lives when illness or injury is a major burden and we may even have difficulty performing our daily activities. It is not easy to endure and healing does not always happen immediately.

Whatever our situation, we should not be afraid to cry out to God for healing. He always answers our prayers and although this does not guarantee a miraculous return to full health, it does sometimes.

A good place to turn around is the Bible, where many biblical characters asked God for healing. Some of them were completely healed, while others were strengthened in their beliefs. We can make these prayers our own and ask God to heal us, whether with body or soul.

1

Heal me, Lord, so that I can be healed. save me to be saved because you are my praise. (Jeremiah 17:14)

2

In need, they called to the Lord who saved them in danger and sent out his word to heal them and tore them out of the grave. They should thank the Lord for his mercy, such miraculous acts for the children of Adam. (Psalm 107: 19-21)

3

Bless the Lord my soul; and don’t forget all his gifts that forgive all your sins and heal all your evils. (Psalm 103: 2-3)

4

Jesus, master! Have pity on us! And when he saw her, he said: Go and show yourself to the priests! When they left, they were cleaned. (Luke 17: 13-14)

5

Lord, I’m not worthy of you going under my roof. Just say the word and my servant will be healed. (Matthew 8: 8)