5 best sheets to keep you warm this winter - all under $ 75

advertisement

MarketWatch has highlighted these products and services because we believe readers will find them useful. We may earn commission when you buy products through our links. However, our recommendations are independent of any remuneration that we receive.

Cold nights require warm sheets.

Americans spend billions to find a good night’s sleep: in 2017, $ 69.5 billion was generated on the global market for sleeping pills, including mattresses and pillows. An increase to $ 101.9 billion is expected by 2023. Change your sheets as colder temperatures – as research shows that temperature affects our sleep. Generally, experts recommend flannel, fleece, or cotton satin sheets on cold nights, as these can be made from materials that trap body heat and provide better insulation for cold nights. Below we ask various bedding and shopping experts about their top deals on the best winter duvet covers, all under $ 75.

advertisement

Best of all: Rustic flannel queen sheet set by Stone & Beam for around $ 75 on Amazon

Amazon

Since Welsh shepherds invented the material in the 17th century, flannel has effectively resisted the cold. However, not every flannel is the same. According to Kristin McGrath, editor and purchasing expert at Offers.com, the best flannel bows are usually soft and fluffy and do not warp after repeated washing.

The Rustic Flannel Sheet Set by Stone & Beam consists of this type of flannel. The bedding set, made of 100% cotton, is available in various neutral colors. The award is “remarkably good value for heavy, double-wrapped cotton flannel,” said Sarah Riccio, a senior author at Sleepopolis. Read more here.

Buy the best budget: Mellanni Queen Flannel Sheet Set, around $ 40 at Amazon

Amazon

Mellanni is a brand that is often recommended by shopping experts because it offers high quality bows at a low price. The 100% cotton Mellanni flannel sheets are brushed on each side and weigh 6 ounces per square meter of fabric. This is the ideal weight for high quality flannel. The quality of the flannel is not measured in the number of threads, but in the square meter weight, says McGrath. As an additional bonus, Riccio gives a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty on the product. Read more here.

Best non-flannel material: 400-count cotton satin queen sheet set from California Design Den, $ 36.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Flannel isn’t the only material that keeps you warm in your sleep, Riccio notes. Satin, for example, is woven with a particularly high thread density, which gives it a silky, strong feel – and allows it to trap the warmth of your body. The Cotton Sateen Queen bedding set by California Design Den contains not only a satin fabric, but also long-staple cotton, which makes the bedding feel softer and more resistant to pilling. The bedding set made of cotton satin is made of 100% cotton with 400 threads and is available in different patterns, including one with reindeer. Read more here.

Best if you get really cold at night: Pinzon Signature 190-gram Cotton Velvet Flannel Queen sheet set, approx. USD 70

Amazon

The bedding set made of 100% cotton weighs 190 grams and is the warmest of the flannel sheets we recommend. They are also thoroughly brushed, which removes short, uneven fibers and makes them feel particularly soft. The best thing is that they come in a variety of colors and patterns. Read more here.

Best if you have sensitive skin: Bare Home super soft fleece queen bedding, around 45 USD at Amazon

Amazon

Unlike satin or flannel, which are made from cotton, fleece is a material that is woven from man-made fibers such as polyester. The material is a great replacement for people with allergies or sensitivities to natural fibers. It’s also known to be warm and light thanks to a pile surface that includes pockets of warm air. The Bare Home Super Soft Fleece Queen Sheet Set is pill and stain resistant and can be returned within 30 days if you don’t like it. Critics note that the sheets are incredibly soft and warm, but don’t overheat the body. Read more here.

advertisement