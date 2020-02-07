Advertisement

Florence Pugh. Joel C. Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

This little woman is about to become a big star! Florence Pugh Conquered Hollywood by starring in Midsommar and Little Women this year – and won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The 24-year-old from Great Britain received great recognition for her work in the various films of 2019. Her first Oscar nomination recognized her performance as Amy March, the prematurely youngest sister of Greta GerwigLittle women customization. Pugh took part in Instagram to celebrate her nomination in January, and posted an almost NSFW photo of her open response.

“Before the moment … the exact moment. #nominated #forafuckingoscar !!!!!! ”Pugh took the before and after snapshots from the career-changing phone call.

Florence Pugh at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. Joel C. Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Pugh is an outspoken young actress who already knows what roles she wants to take on, although her time in the industry has been relatively short. She studied at St. Edward’s, a private school in Oxford, England, whose remarkable graduates include Emilia Clarke and Laurence Olivier. At just 17, the actress snapped her first leading role Maisie Williams when falling.

Pugh has put her toes in almost every genre imaginable and looks forward to becoming more confident and confident as she progresses through her career.

“In the beginning I was just keen to please, and it was a wonderful moment to realize that you are good at something and they need you. Then I could start to appreciate myself,” she said to glamor in January.

Scroll down to find out more about the Oscar nominees!

1. She grew up in a family of actors

Pugh is the third of four siblings who have all tried the drama. Her mother, Deborahis a dancer and choreographer. Your brother, who has the stage name Toby Sebastianis a musician and has had a recurring role as Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones. Your older sister, Arabella Gibbins, is a stage actor and studied at the Oxford School of Drama. Rafaela PughHer youngest sister already has an aspiring film career.

2. She is a plant lover

The Midsommar actress frequently records the progress of her beloved cactus Barry on social media. Pugh has turned to fans to help save the life of her little plant, and documents a blooming Barry after receiving wise garden advice.

3. She is a new member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Pugh appears in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow Scarlett Johanssonas Yelena Belova, a “little sister” of Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. “I think we did something very raw, very painful, and very beautiful, and I think people will be amazed by the result of a big action film with so much heart,” Variety said earlier about the May 2020 film.

4. She thinks Emma Thompson is a “massive mentor”

Pugh shared her relationship with her King Lear partner during an interview with the Guardian in 2018 Emmaand Emily Watson, and that loud female wisdom has been so powerful all day, ”she said. “There was never a day when she didn’t teach me about something or give me a book or podcast to listen to.”

5. She is from Scrub’s alum Zach Braff

Page 6 reported for the first time that the actors were an item when they were seen browsing Hollywood Whole Foods in October 2019. Two months later, Pugh struck back a social media user who questioned the age difference of more than 20 years. “@Zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” the commentator wrote on an Instagram post. “And yet he still has it,” answered Pugh cheekily.

