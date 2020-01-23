5.2 earthquake hits southern Iran - News

advertisement

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Sargaz in southern Iran on Wednesday, reported the Seismological Center of Iran.

The earthquake occurred at 10:53 am local time (1923 GMT) in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The epicenter was determined at 28,093 degrees north latitude and 56,866 degrees east longitude, with the focus on the depth of 21 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No immediate report of victims or damage has yet been reported.

According to the Red Crescent Society of Hormozgan Province, teams have been sent to the area affected by the earthquake to assess potential damage and help those in need.

