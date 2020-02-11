BLUE LAKES – Trout fishing was fair. The loyal fishermen who fish on the highway. 20 have mixed in some of these trout. Power Bait worked best. The hot colors were pink and orange. The people who troll also fell in love with nice trout.

RUSSIAN RIVER – Well, steelhead fishing on the Russian River was slow. Even though it rained a few weeks ago, the flow rate is still too slow, not that many steelhead came up the river. There are still some steelies to catch. But you have to work hard to achieve one. Due to the low flow rates, it can be difficult to find an area where good drift is possible. The areas with the most action were the area around Dry Creek and in the south.

The Upper MILL CREEK POND – Cheers to Brett Wilson from Ca. Fish & Wildlife Department !!!!! Hip Hip Hooray ! The Upper Mill Creek Pond has been stocked with steel / head trout for about 2 months. I know that the regular anglers fishing up there are not happy with me because I can get the word out … sorry, gang! You all shared love! Pink and Orange Powerbait worked well on the ground and roostertails, super dupers and panthers work when they eat on the surface. Hear also that some guys fell in love with some good fly fishermen.

CLEAR LAKE – Given the beautiful spring weather we have right now, the Florida basses have been thinking about going into the shallows to prepare for spawning. That is the good news. The trouble spots were at the northern end of the lake. You can pretty much go wrong if you fish Rodman Slough at the southern end of Lakeport. Be sure to fish under and around docks and stone piles. You will get something! It will be more pleasant in the middle of the week as fewer tournament anglers will be on the water before fishing. So far, spring fishing on Clear Lake has been excellent.

SEE MENDOCINO – The words to describe the fish on our home lake are full of action. There have been many anglers fishing on our backyard lake. As with Clear Lake, the sea bass fish has really gained momentum. On the sunny days, the water temperature ran in the mid-1950s, which really makes the bass active.

LAKE SONOMA – The bass fishermen are finally happy campers. Bass fishing has come to life with the warming water temperature. Pretty much any place where a stream flows into the lake will hold bass. The most popular places for fishing are the fingers of the north side of the lake. Spinnerbaits worked best.

Thank you for reading and remember to wind it up. Don 4reelfishin.com