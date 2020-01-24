49ers Superfan visits every home game, travels to away games

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California – There was always a fan in the stands of Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers’ trip to the Super Bowl LIV.

Marlon Allen, the super fan of the 49ers, has not only been a guest at every home game in the last two seasons, but also traveled to 12 of the team’s 16 street games.

Everyone is sure to stand out in a sea of ​​gold and red. He is part of a fan club called Spartan Niner Empire. His outfit on match day therefore includes a Spartan helmet with a football-style face cage, a cape, a jersey and aviator sunglasses.

“I go a little bit further because my passion doesn’t allow me to do anything mediocre,” said Allen.

He started cheering the team when he was 5 years old because he liked the color red.

Allen later moved from North Carolina to Santa Clara to be closer to the team he loves so much. He chose a house overlooking Levi Stadium – which he calls “Mecca” – filled a man’s cave with an impressive collection of 49ers memorabilia and covered the walls with San Francisco’s “Greatest Of All Time” players.

When asked who he called the top three “greatest of all time”, Allen replied with “Ronnie” (Ronnie Lott), “Jerry” (Jerry Rice) and “TO” (Terrell Owens).

One of his favorite memorabilia is a signed black and white photo of “The Catch” that shows the notorious leap of great receiver Dwight Clark to complete a Joe Montana touchdown pass in the 80s of the team’s success.

San Francisco will attempt to restore its victorious fame by competing against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd.

The 49ers were overwhelmed with the Green Bay Packers to win the NFL Conference Championship on home soil, and of course Allen was there.

“It was excellent. It was just surreal. I’m a super optimistic fan, so I believe in the Nines all the time. I never predict a defeat, I believe in 16-0 until we lose. And if we lose, I accept the defeat and continue with the next game, ”said Allen.

Allen didn’t suffer many defeats this season as the 49ers’ defenses undermined the remaining NFL offenses.

“I saw something special in the training camp when I went to training camp exercises. You could see the camaraderie. There was only one mood this year, and when it really comes into play, it’s just incredible, ”said Allen.

Although Allen doesn’t want to make any predictions about the Super Bowl, he said the Chiefs ‘offensive should not underestimate how good the 49ers’ line of defense really is.

”(Patrick) Mahomes is an experienced quarterback. However, if we get up, we won’t give up a 24-point or 10-point lead. I think as soon as we get up… all gasoline, no brakes, ”he said.

