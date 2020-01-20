advertisement

SANTA CLARA, CA. (AP) – Tevin Coleman (49) was dismissed in the second quarter of the NFC championship game because of a right shoulder injury.

Coleman was injured at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers after being attacked by security Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown in the next game and took the lead 17-0. Raheem Mostert led the 9-yard run for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who had an elbow injury last week in a win over Minnesota but ran 105 yards and two points, had six starts for 21 yards when he left. The team said it was questionable whether he would return.

