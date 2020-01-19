49ers go to the Super Bowl, beat Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game

advertisement

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California – The San Francisco 49ers go to the Super Bowl after a convincing 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

This game was in San Francisco from the beginning and the first half of the game belonged to the decline of Raheem Mosert. At just 14 carrys, he had three touchdowns and 160 yards on the way to the 27-0 break.

Green Bay scored the first touchdown of the game with 8:44 left in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers undertook to reduce Aaron Jones to reduce their deficit to 20 points.

Mosert found more success in the second half and scored his fourth touchdown of the game to give San Francisco a 34-7 lead in the third quarter.

Green Bay’s Jones again scored at the start of the fourth quarter, followed by a touchdown pass to Davante Adams, but it would not be enough and San Francisco reached the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over the Packers.

The 49ers face Kansas City and play for a title at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

.

advertisement