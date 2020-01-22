advertisement

As you have already heard, the San Francisco 49ers went from the second worst record in the NFL in 2018 to a berth in Super Bowl.

One of the main reasons for the success of the 49ers is the excellent job GM John Lynch has built up their schedule.

With the 49ers who finish worst first, the talk in Detroit or the Lions was able to replicate the same success in 2020.

Lion head coach Matt Patrica, currently in Mobile, AL with the rest of his coaching staff to coach in the Senior Bowl, recently joined the Ian Rapoport podcast “Rap Sheet” and revealed some advice that Lynch gave him during a reciprocal text exchange .

“Thanks, but enjoy the Senior Bowl.” Lynch said after congratulating Patricia on a great season, “It really did a lot to us last year.” You can really learn a lot, and if you profit from it, you will come with a few guys on the other side that you didn’t know before. “

The Lions were invited to coach the North team in the Senior Bowl after their disastrous 3-12-1 record this past season.

You can be sure that Patricia and his coaching staff, along with Lions GM Bob Quinn and his scouting department, analyze every move every player makes in Mobile this week. Who knows, maybe a few of those players will enter the Lions selection for the 2020 season.

