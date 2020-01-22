49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks about blown Super Bowl | National sport

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, CA. (AP) – Kyle Shanahan’s in-game calls from his first trip to the Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator have been reviewed.

This is expected after Shanahan’s Falcons took a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots and lost in extra time three years ago.

Shanahan is back in the title fight as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. This has led to a repeat of this game in Houston, even though Shanahan has left it far behind.

“Not much more to tell the truth,” he said this week when asked if he would go through the game. “You do it every second. The days after that were really hard. Losing a Super Bowl is extremely hard for everyone, especially if you lose one if you have a 28-3 lead. As it came down to me personally , I didn’t do it. ” I don’t react to it as people would expect because there were definitely parts of this Super Bowl that I would like to have back, and things that I did very hard for myself. we would have won. I know that was not the case. “

Shanahan said there was only one game call he wanted back from that day, and he didn’t ask for a third relegation pass in the middle of the fourth quarter, which resulted in a sack fumble that allowed the patriots to make it a possession Game.

The call he wanted back came on the next trip after the Falcons had used two long passes to get the ball to New England 22 in less than five minutes.

Three consecutive runs could have forced the patriots to shorten their time-outs and would have resulted in a field goal that would have given Atlanta an 11-point lead that would have been too much even for Tom Brady.

But after losing a court on the first descent, Shanahan asked for a passing game that he still regrets.

“They played a different kind of coverage, didn’t get the call I wanted, so I didn’t like the call,” he said. “I was hoping we could just get rid of it, but they had a pretty good run and got a sack.”

Shanahan, now set back to 35, asked for another pass to come back in third place only to make a 9-yard win that was canceled by a holding penalty. Incompleteness on the third relegation led to a sting of the 45s, which triggered Brady’s game-binding drive.

“I wish I hadn’t called the second and eleventh place game that led to this sack,” said Shanahan.

Now the coordinator, who played a pass too many times on his first trip to the Super Bowl, is returning to the title game as head coach with one of the most dominant screenplays in NFL history.

The 49ers played the ball in about three quarters of their games this postseason. This is the highest number of runs in the playoff since Don Shulas Dolphins only threw the ball 31 times on the way to the stadium after the 1973 season championship.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw the ball only 19 times in the division round against Minnesota and was then limited to eight passes in the NFC championship game against Green Bay last week.

Instead, Shanahan has continued to run successful runs, including dropping to third and eighth places, which resulted in a 36-yard touchdown by Raheem Mostert to open the standings against the Packers last week.

The Niners have played the ball 89 times in the last two games, which Shanahan may have hesitated in his coaching career.

“I didn’t play on the O-Line when I was young,” he said. “When I first became a coach, I just wanted to throw it. I’ve played receiver and quarterback all my life. So that’s all you want to do. And you tend to, but the longer you do, you. ” Realize that no matter how cool your passports are, you need to protect, do things, not put all the pressure on the quarterback is able to let the ball run. Running the ball relieves everyone and puts pressure on the defense. “

