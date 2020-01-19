49ers, Chiefs play Super Bowl 54

advertisement

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

MIAMI, Florida – The Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2.

A little over two years ago, two teams played on quarterbacks that had every possible opportunity but were far from certain. Both teams guessed right.

Oddsmakers opened the series in a title game with a franchise company, the Niners, and tried to win a record-breaking sixth Lombardi trophy against another, the Chiefs, who had been in the big game for the first time in 50 years.

Her quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (SF).

Mahomes, whose colorful college stats (his 5,052 yards led the country in 2016) was a by-product of the game at pass-happy Texas Tech, was generally considered to be no better than the second best in a 2017 draft that was disregarded Quarterback viewed First strong on quarterbacks.

Head coach Andy Reid disagreed. The following year, he gave up his first choice to designate Mahomes in 2017. Now, in its third season, Mahomes is a Super Bowl quarterback. He has eleven post-season touchdown passes, not a single interception, and has even led the chiefs in a hurry in the past two weeks. Kansas City beat Tennessee 35-24 in the AFC title game on Sunday, making it the first team in NFL history to double-digit and win double-digit in consecutive playoff games.

“Everyone liked this guy,” Reid said in 2017 of the response from the Kansas City Front Office and the scouting department after spending some time with Mahomes before the design. “Everyone fell in love with the boy and how he did business and how he played. It doesn’t happen every year. ‘

Garoppolo, who was selected by the Patriots in the second round in 2014, was considered a substitute for Tom Brady as a waiting quarterback in New England despite a limited resume. But with the patriots unwilling to part with their franchise cornerstone and Garoppolo’s contract expired, the quarterback became dispensable. San Francisco picked him up for a second round selection in mid-2017.

Garoppolo won his first five starts in San Francisco and had a five-year contract extension before the end of the season, which at the time included the highest average annual salary in NFL history.

“Finding the right man in this position is really good for your franchise,” said Niners GM John Lynch not long after the trade.

Although Garoppolo’s 102 passers-by rating this season was only 3.3 points below that of Mahomes, San Francisco doesn’t depend on his franchise partner QB like Kansas City.

Exhibition A: Garoppolo only threw eight passes and scored only 77 meters in San Francisco’s 37:20 win over Green Bay in Sunday’s NFC title fight. He is supported by a bloody running game recently anchored by Raheem Mostert (220 yards and four TDs on Sunday). And with newcomer Nick Bosa, the Niners have found a defensive end to the game. The second choice in the 2019 draft had a sack Sunday that could keep up with the regular season’s nine appearances to promote a defense that gave up the fewest overtaking maneuvers this season.

All of this helped the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick took office in 2013. The departure of coach Jim Harbaugh and Kaepernick’s kneeling saga led to a period of instability. Among them was a carousel of four head coaches in four years that finally settled when Kyle Shanahan – the son of two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan – got the job in 2017 and was soon supported by Garoppolo.

But when it comes to Super Bowl droughts – outside the jets and a handful of teams that have never existed, nobody has waited longer for the title game than the Chiefs.

The team, which lost to Green Bay in the very first Super Bowl, returned three years later, in 1970, and won their first NFL championship. The chiefs have had their ups and downs since then. The stats that stood out the most were their 3-8 home playoff record since beating the Vikings in 1970, which marked the season’s last game before the NFL and their old rival, the AFL.

Now, in a season full of celebrations for the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Chiefs are back, coached by Reid, whose 14 postseason wins in 20 seasons don’t include a “W” in everyone’s biggest game.

Could the quarterback he took a chance for – a nimble, heavily armed next generation talent – be the one who finally overdid him?

Garoppolo, not to mention San Francisco’s running game and high-level pass defense, will have a lot to say in two weeks.

