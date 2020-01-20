49ers CEO Jed York modest, hopeful with Super Bowl berth against - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

SANTA CLARA – Jed York would not care Sunday night about his Super Bowl-bound 49ers in a triumphant dressing room.

He took a deep breath. He measured his words and balanced a proud tone with that of a boss who wanted more.

“I am proud of these guys for how hard they worked,” York told me in an exclusive interview. “They need to stay focused this week and dive into the Miami craziness the following week.”

The CEO of the 49ers won’t say it, so I’ll do it: the state of this franchise has never been better in the 20 years under York family control.

Dr. John York quietly agreed with my assessment when I led him through him last week, after he sauntered to admire the practice, even with his left foot in an orthopedic boot due to a problematic ligament.

“Very special,” said older York this season.

This was a few days before the 49ers captured a Super Bowl LIV berth and the NFC championship. They did this thanks to Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers – at Levi’s Stadium, the 6-year-old location that the Yorks and so many others worked diligently to build for legendary moments like this.

Joe Staley’s left tackle agreed that this is the best the 49ers organization has seen in its 13 seasons. “From top to bottom, I have had a close relationship with everyone and everyone is on the same page,” Staley said. “It’s just a nice place to come to work every day.”

A rebuilt grid flourishes with stars. Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff remain devilishly cunning. Count on the general manager John Lynch and the front office hierarchy, not to mention the 49ers’ operations, and “it is now running quite smoothly,” said an experienced agent who wanted to remain anonymous.

Kyle Shanahan hugs Joe Staley after winning the NFC Championship Game over the Green Bay Packers. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

When confetti shot through the misty sky of the South Bay on Sunday night, the 49ers had won a berth in their home field for the first time since January 1995 in Candlestick Park.

“It was cool to have the stage and to share it with my family. But another game, “Staley said. “It is special to get another chance in year 13.”

Their 2012 team won the NFC title in Atlanta and losing to Baltimore in the subsequent Super Bowl serves as a spooky reminder that this special season still needs a happier ending.

Said Jed York: “We will celebrate tonight and it goes back to what Bill Walsh said:” We are champions today but we still have one to go. “

Shanahan and Lynch are leading the way harmoniously, which they signed in 2017 with six-year contracts designed to stabilize a freefalling franchise.

It is not too early to talk about contract extensions. Right, Jed?

“I’ve wanted those guys here for a long time,” York replied. “If they want to do something, I’d like to do it.”

The 15 victories of this season are no coincidence. Although they won only 10 games combined in the previous two seasons, it was the abundant losses, especially close ones, that this team reported for adverse times (see: December 2019 glove).

Kyle Shanahan looks up at the stands after winning the NFC Championship Game. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

“Those guys have each other’s backs,” said York. “Not that it has been perfect. Not that we have made every right decision.

“But if the culture is right, if you have each other’s backs, it gives you a chance. You need a certain level of talent, we have that in this team, but if you don’t have the culture, you don’t have a chance. “

Shanahan turned 40 last month and is only 86 days older than York. They get each other. And Shanahan especially appreciated Sunday night’s surprise: he received the NFC’s George Halas Trophy from his father Mike, the offensive coordinator of the 49ers on their last Super Bowl winner 25 years ago.

“It’s very cool to be handed a trophy by someone, but especially Jed makes my father an honorary captain,” said Kyle Shanahan. “Jed told me it was special for his mother when his uncle handed her the trophy before they won. And Jed planned it all and did it.

“It was pretty cool, I didn’t know what was going on, but it was pretty cool that it happened there at the end. It was pretty special.”

John Lynch congratulates Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFC Championship Game. (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

When the 2012 team won the Halas trophy in Atlanta, former owner Eddie DeBartolo appeared surprisingly and awarded it to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, Jed’s mother.

Two years later, the 49ers imploded, Jim Harbaugh split for the University of Michigan, and then neither Jim Tomsula nor Chip Kelly stayed around a season.

York lingered even when media critics asked for his expulsion.

“I own this soccer team. You don’t fire owners, “said York on January 2, 2017 following the resignation of Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke. “I am sorry that these are the facts and that is the case, but those are the facts. I am going to do everything to get this right.”

He did not know how long this recovery would take. He knew it would not be a quick solution. Shanahan emphasized that too, when landing such a long-term agreement for a first head coach, and one for his carefully chosen, first general manager.

Staley said he “almost retired” before Shanahan convinced him on arrival. “Sitting down with Kyle and seeing his vision for this franchise, it was huge for me to ride it and see through it,” Staley said.

Despite the 0-9 start in 2017 and then a 4-12 death march after Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee injury in week 3, the Yorks expressed public and private confidence in Shanahan and York, so much so that it was foolish to think that this was a Super Bowl was bust season.

Super Bowl, that’s it.

While Shanahan choreographed Sunday’s route, upstairs in a suite were Lynch and his vice-presidents of player staff Adam Peters and Martin Mayhew, who were caught on camera together after Raheem Mostert’s fourth touchdown run.

“I didn’t want them to feel the” hot seat “year the third year because we hadn’t done well until then,” said York. “You’ve walked with Jim and Trent before, and some really good football teams, and we had to make sure they knew, the players knew, the fans knew there was no hot seat for those guys.

“They have runways and I believe in them to rebuild this culture, and they did.”

Kyle Shanahan celebrates with his family after winning their NFC Championship Game. (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group)

The term “culture” is used every time a team does a coaching do-over, and the Yorks have certainly tried to reclaim a championship culture over their ownership period. See: Steve Mariucci, Dennis Erickson, Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Harbaugh, Tomsula, Kelly and, finally, Shanahan.

This team has developed a close bond of all their victories and losses over the years, both on and off the field. That includes the tragic loss of the York family to Jed’s younger brother, Tony, who died of suicide on December 7, 2018.

Two days later, an emotional Jed York received the ceremonial game ball after the 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos. He replied with this tearing address in the dressing room:

“This team will be champion,” Jed York declared on December 9, 2018. “I’m going to leave a ring when we buy one for my brother, and I want everyone in this room to look around and know how good we can be.

“Believe in this brotherhood. Believe in this man, believe in this man, believe in yourself. And it’s about mental resilience, it’s about what we can get through more than the other 31 teams, and we’re going to do it. You keep fighting and I’m going to call my brother. “

Fast forward to Sunday evening. York tried to slip through the dressing room unnoticed. He has deliberately left the spotlights of this season to his coach, his general manager, his trophy hunters.

After taking on an interview amid congratulations from dressing room guests, York made sure the celebration was tempered seven years after he missed the Lombardi Trophy.

“We have experienced it, but the Chiefs are such a good football team,” said York. “I mean, Andy (Reid) is a Hall of Fame coach. You have a young, future Hall of Fame quarterback (Patrick Mahomes).

“It’s going to be a fight. It will be the hardest game we’ve played the whole year, and we’ve played a lot of difficult ones.”

