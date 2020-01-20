49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to write history, an open LGBTQ coach in the Super Bowl

advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers made franchise history on Sunday by defeating the Green Bay Packers and securing a spot in the Super Bowl LIV, marking their seventh appearance in the Super Bowl. However, there will be another historic moment for the Super Sunday franchise when assistant coach Katie Sowers enters the stadium. She will be the first female and open LGBTQ trainer in the Super Bowl.

This historic moment became possible after the 37:20 victory on Sunday evening. Sowers recorded a video of the celebration in the field showing confetti falling and the team celebrating.

Sowers simply titled the video “Takin our talents to south beach”. This seemed to be an indication of a notorious LeBron James press conference announcing that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

advertisement

Sowers was the focus of a commercial that aired during the playoffs. It showed her reading from a childhood notebook in which she hoped to be part of a real soccer team one day. The ad then switched to her using a Microsoft Surface tablet to do her job as an assistant coach for the 49ers.

“I’m not just here to be the token woman,” Sowers says in the ad. “I am here to help us win.”

While Sowers found a home with Kyle Shanahan, her trip to the NFL was not easy. As she explained during an interview with Kristine Leahy in August, there were some teams that they did not hire because they were “unwilling to have a woman as an employee”.

Sowers first found her way to the NFL as a trainee with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator at the time. He later brought her to the 49ers in the same role after he was hired as head coach. Sowers remained on the Bay Area team and eventually became a full-time employee. Now her journey continues with a historic moment on Super Sunday.

“When I’m in the field and looking around, it all depends on how far I’ve come and where I am,” Sowers said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I see almost every game of young girls, and someone’s mother or father screams to me:” My daughter wants to play football “or” My daughter wants to be a coach “. And those are the moments when it’s worth it.”

The Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete at 6.30pm. ET.

(Photo credit: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement