49 corner man Richard Sherman still has no love for former coach Jim Harbaugh

advertisement

The hate that Richard Sherman has for now – Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh lives on and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.

In an interview earlier this week, Sherman reiterated that the harsh feelings he has for his former Stanford coach are still as strong as ever.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

“There is nothing to restore,” Sherman explained. “The bridge was burned down, demolished and built in a different location. But the bridge in this specific relationship will never be rebuilt. I don’t think he’s interested in it and I’m not interested in it either. “

Their bad blood can be traced back to their Stanford days when Harbaugh accused Sherman of leaving the team following his decision to end a season in 2008. Sherman also believes that he has not received any help from Harbaugh in the 2011 preliminary draft; Sherman would be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

Embed from Getty Images

However, it seems that it was not only Harbaugh who had his problems with Sherman.

“He was a diva during spring training,” quarterbacks demanded the ball, reminded Ron Lynn, the co-defensive coordinator. Lynn said to Sherman: “You act like a spoiled nest. I have coached very good players who do not behave that way.”

The five-fold All-Pro cornerback is a former Super Bowl champion with Seattle and currently leads the 49ers defense in their NFC title match against Green Bay.

Which side of this feud are you on?

– – Quotes with thanks to Elliott Almond or the San Jose Mercury News Link – –

advertisement