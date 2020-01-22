$ 45,000 statue proposed for Fairlie from famous Hamilton Jet inventor

advertisement

Bill Hamilton tests an early version of the Hamilton jet on the Ohau River in Easter 1954.

South Canterbury invented the water jet, the late Sir William “Bill” Hamilton, is immortalized with a statue in his home town if there is sufficient support for the $ 45,000 memorial.

Gavin Marriott visited his mother’s grave in the Fairlie cemetery in the Mackenzie District, about five years ago when a stranger asked him where Hamilton, the man who changed boats in New Zealand and worldwide, was buried. His grave is approximately 20 kilometers away at Burkes Pass.

The incident led Marriott to think about how important it was for interested visitors to visit something about the inventor of the “Hamilton jet”.

The late Bill Hamilton is working on a design.

“There is nothing that commemorates him.”

Since then he has been in contact with the Mackenzie District Council, the Hamilton family, Jet Boat New Zealand and the Fairlie Heritage Museum who gauge the response to his idea for a statue in Fairlie.

He had received a positive answer so far.

Gavin Marriott supports the proposal to place a statue of Bill Hamilton, the inventor of the water jet, in his home town of Fairlie.

Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith said he thought it was an “excellent” idea.

He said the Jet Boat Association’s New Year’s parade had led to discussions in the community. The council still had to talk about the best place for the monument.

The mayor thought that a jet boat hanging at the museum in Fairlie would complement the image and arouse interest and encourage more people to visit.

Sir Bill Hamilton.

Charles William Feilden Hamilton grew up at Ashwick Station, which is also home to the artificial Lake Opuha. The self-taught engineer bought Irishman Creek Station, also in the Mackenzie district in 1921, where he designed, manufactured and tested water jet boats.

He received a knighthood in 1974 for his valuable services to the industry and died in 1978.

The management of HamiltonJet was positive about the monument. The parent company CWF Hamilton & Co Ltd was founded by the inventor 1939.

The deceased Sir Bill Hamilton invented the water jet with which boats could function in shallow water.

“The company is honored to hear about Bill Hamilton’s proposed statue project to be established in Fairlie and supports it in general,” said HamiltonJet, global marketing manager, Albear Montocchio, to Stuff.

Simon Thew, chairman of the Jet Boat Association, said the association was 100 percent behind the proposal.

“The Hamilton jet has changed sailing in New Zealand and worldwide.”

The Huka Falls jet boat with its two Hamilton jet units on the Waikato River near Taupo.

He explained that the Hamilton invention enabled 3.5-ton boats to function in just 10 centimeters of water by sucking water through the grill into internal impellers and pumping out water at 400 liters per second. The distraction of the water provided extra maneuverability when steering.

At the NZ jet sailing championships, boats were able to reach speeds of over 300 kilometers per hour when they were powered by Hamilton jet helicopter engines, Thew said.

“Many people will take the time to look at a statue (of Hamilton), where it all started.”

Two locations – on the museum site, or the grassy NZ railway land south of the toilets – were considered for the placement of the statue. Permission from a source is required for this last site.

Marriott worked with Oamaru sculptor Donald Patterson on designs for the bronze sculpture.

He did not expect that there would be problems with raising funds through grants and trusts.

“Many people in South Canterbury have met or worked with Bill.”

Fairlie Heritage Museum member and former president Paul Gallagher said he was in front of the statue and hoped it would get off the ground.

“I’m surprised that someone hasn’t done anything yet.”

