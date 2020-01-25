440 smart mosquito traps are deployed in the UAE - News

advertisement

Tadweer has developed an effective, efficient and sustainable way to catch mosquitoes.



More than 400 solar-powered smart traps will be installed across the country from 1 February to catch mosquitoes and thus the outbreak of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, Yellow Fever and West Nile Virus, an official at the Abu Dhabi waste management center, (Tadweer) said.

advertisement

To guarantee a disease-free environment for residents, Tadweer has developed an effective, efficient and sustainable way to catch mosquitoes.

“During the rain and winter season we have a huge number of stagnant water pockets. The breeding sites of mosquitoes are increasing and with it the risk of disease. The government of Abu Dhabi has bought 440 traps – the largest number purchased worldwide by a government agency. We don’t wait for people who get sick, we bring this system to protect people and improve the quality of life.

The smart mosquito trap, like humans, releases carbon dioxide and attracts mosquitoes and then sucks them into the trap. It will be connected to our control rooms, allowing us to operate via computers or mobile phones, “Mohamed Al Marzouqi, project director, told Khaleej Times.

“First alert to address situation”

In addition to trapping, via a web application and GPS location, Tadweer can manage mosquito traps, gain insight into daily patterns, density, population, etc. Traps are all connected via a single database and can help analyze and detect the spread of diseases.

“The data collected will allow us to know what kind of mosquitoes are found in a certain area. Mosquitoes are found in wastewater and other species that are common in fresh water. The data will give us the actual activity time. It may be that there is a high percentage of mosquitoes during the day or in the evening. We will know more in detail as soon as we use these smart traps.

According to him, the data is ‘first alert’ for Tadweer to tackle a situation proactively. “The system gives a complete count of the number of caught mosquitoes. When a mosquito is caught, it sends a 99 percent correct warning, that is, if 185 mosquitoes are caught, it is one or two false. Mosquitoes,” said Al Marzouqi.

Efficient use of personnel, pesticides

With the data collected, Tadweer hopes to make efficient use of its 1,670 employees involved in pest control and to save 80 percent of the pesticide used in the field. “Once the data has been collected, we can send our pest control team during those specific hours.

This will also help to minimize the amount of pesticide used. The management and operational costs will be lower. “

The fall has been tested for a year and is now being used throughout the emirates. The trap was designed and manufactured by Germany-based Biogents, while the counter is in the US.

“This trap is optimized for our environment. This can be confirmed on industrial, residential areas and farms.” The traps can be made available for public use for an amount of Dh15,000 each.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

Ashwani Kumar

advertisement