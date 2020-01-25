41 people die from coronavirus in China, 1,287 infected - News

advertisement

Health authorities checked 15,197 people who came in close contact with the infected people.



The death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has risen to 41, while the number of infected people was 1,287, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, January 25.

advertisement

The Commission said that since Friday 444 new cases have been reported, with 237 patients in severe circumstances, while 38 were healed and discharged from hospitals, Efe reports news.

Health authorities checked 15,197 people who came in close contact with the infected people. Nearly 14,000 of them are still being checked for symptoms.

The other cases outside of China were reported in France (two), Australia (one), Thailand (four including two healed), Japan (two including one healed), South Korea (two), the US (two), Vietnam (two) ), Singapore (three), Nepal (one), Hong Kong (five), Macao (two) and Taiwan (three).

The symptoms of the new coronavirus, provisionally designated by the World Health Organization as 2019-nCoV, are similar to those of the common cold, but may be associated with fever and tiredness, dry cough and shortness of breath (shortness of breath).

The WHO has so far declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

Strict measures were taken in China, including the complete suspension of transport in about a dozen cities in Hubei province and the cancellation of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Traditional events at the Lama Temple and Ditan Park in Beijing have been canceled due to the risk of the virus spreading, the authorities reported on Friday, January 24, while the famous forbidden city has also been closed indefinitely.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, where the virus was first reported, has been closed since Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus and the city authorities have started building a “special hospital” with 1,000 beds for infected people patients.

“Construction of the special hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds for patients with # nCoV2019 has begun in Wuhan,” the official China Daily said on Twitter.

The Wuhan hospital will be based on the model of a similar facility that was built in Beijing in just seven days to treat SARS in 2003.

advertisement