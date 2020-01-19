40th Annual Parade Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Martin Luther King Jr.’s 40th annual parade attracted dozens of organizations on Sunday afternoon.

When students, church members, musicians and other groups went alongside the floats designed for the occasion, one float stood out: a huge Liberty Bell.

The bell was created by student welders from the San Diego Continuing Education as a special addition to the parade. Some of the carriages previously designed by SDCE students for the parade, including last year’s bust of Martin Luther King Jr., have been recognized and placed in select locations across the city.

“Building the MLK float is a fantastic tool for learning in the workplace, as students learn how to work within a certain amount of time, stay within budget, work with other students to complete a task, and complete a completed project on time “Said Mike Bradbury, the welding instructor who led the SDCE’s Liberty Bell project. “You really learn a lot of special manufacturing techniques during this project.”

The parade was organized by the Zeta Sigma Foundation.

