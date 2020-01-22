advertisement

Have we just experienced the ETF decade?

In 2010, approximately $ 1 trillion was invested in exchange-traded funds. By the end of the decade, ETFs had more than four times that amount, according to the Investment Company Institute. But what’s next can overshadow the explosion of interest these products have had over the past 10 years.

Indeed, investors, analysts and fund industry experts interviewed by MarketWatch envision a completely different investment landscape.

By the middle of the decade, according to an expert, more money will be invested in ETFs than in mutual funds. Your 401 (k) plan may or may not offer ETFs. And with all the talk about “active versus passive”, the coming decade could mean that this debate will no longer be led by professional money managers, but that more and more private investors will begin to design their own products.

“Cross-over”

Dave Nadig, Managing Director of ETF.com and a veteran in the field, has been giving the same stupid speech since 2009. At a later time, he reports at an industry gathering, ETF assets will outperform mutual funds. Nadig made this prediction for the first time in 2009 and told his audience that the “crossover” date would be 2025. “You are still laughing at me,” he said to MarketWatch, although his date has increased by a year to 2024.

Nadig’s thesis: “In the next 10 years, there is no reason to believe that we will see anything other than what we have seen in the last 10.”

And the last 10 have been dominated by a jerky response from what appears to be the entire investment industry. It simply wasn’t worth paying active fund managers more money to buy and sell portfolio holdings, especially when years of research show that these managers generate lower returns than funds that only follow an index.

“Low-cost passive is a relentless force,” said Nadig.

However, ETFs are not just about rock-bottom fees. ETFs are cheaper in tax terms than mutual funds, and the product range also appeals to investors who want “flexibility” instead of just following the proven strategies of past generations, said Denise Krisko, president and co-founder of Vident Investment Advisory.

ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest Fund

Allow investors to buy into the emerging marijuana industry while welcoming others that have committed themselves to, for example, a “conscious” approach to capitalism.

retirement provision

Nadig’s 2024 forecast that ETF assets will outperform mutual funds is an important caveat. Currently almost all of the funds that go into mutual funds finance pension plans. If ETFs replaced or coexisted with mutual funds in retirement plans, this target date could happen even earlier.

In an interview with MarketWatch, Nadig called 401 (k) s “this huge gold treasure that the industry couldn’t crack”. But the stars could be aligned to change that. Great brokers like Charles Schwab

have begun to allow the purchase of fractions of ETF shares, making it possible to make regular purchases of these funds in small dollars in the same way that mutual funds are now making flows from every paycheck.

And with greater public awareness of the benefits of ETFs over mutual funds, the introduction of ETFs in pension accounts could be “inevitable” in the next 10 years, said Nadig. But he calls old-age provision “a kind of third rail” and not something with which HR managers want to take risks.

Indeed, major fund managers who spoke to MarketWatch stressed that the current agreement was working too well for anyone to tinker with. Rich Powers, head of Vanguard’s ETF product management, says large employers have great purchasing power when they pool their assets and do employee purchases.

Many experts believe that the trade facilitation that ETFs offer can be unsuitable for retirement plans that benefit when employees keep them longer.

“Plan sponsors are trustees and many plan participants do not invest,” said Powers. “Ideas such as the automatic registration of people and their payment into the target funds take advantage of the sluggishness. Offering a tradable ETF goes in the opposite direction from what many plan sponsors have suggested to people. ”

Chris Herman, head of investment strategies for Fidelity, agreed. “ETFs are great products, but not under defined contribution plans,” he said. “The advantage of liquidity and intraday trading is not what sponsors want to do and not what participants want.” A fidelity analysis shows that less than 10% of pension plan participants made changes to their positions last year, Herman said. And the tax efficiency of ETFs is of little importance for pension plans that are already tax-privileged, Herman noted.

“I’m not sure how I feel about it,” said Krisko. “Everything is slowly moving from mutual funds to ETFs, although there could be another instrument in 10 to 20 years.” Adoption of a company pension plan is likely to be driven by smaller companies that don’t have the same economies of scale. The biggest employers, Krisko suggested.

A “market by one”

What could Krisko’s “other vehicle” look like? If you and other industry analysts are right, some of the most profound changes for ETFs may be the constant evolution from standard products to a truly tailored investment experience.

Personalized funds can take various forms. Investment advisers get used to what is often referred to as “direct indexing”: letting clients build a portfolio that starts from an existing index, minus one or two securities that may be unsuitable for these investors, or some others, which may be unsuitable are more in demand.

Packaged software that is available to advisors or services sold directly to end investors helps build these bespoke portfolios in much the same way that professional fund managers do. It also enables the individual realignment of these portfolios at the end of the year, for example for harvesting tax losses.

Patrick Shaddow is with S-Network Global Indexes, a New York-based developer of indices for professionally managed funds such as the Procure Space ETF

Profile of MarketWatch in July.

Shaddow continues to believe that adjustments “determine the opportunities for future investments”. Investors should be able to exclude shares of the company for which they operate from their holdings or have a deep personal understanding of what constitutes socially responsible investing.

The S & P 500

“Will be a dominant force for a long time,” said Krisko. But investors will continue to pursue their own approaches, she said, “and frankly, many of them would be improvements over some of the standard indices.”

