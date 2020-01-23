advertisement

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The sight on Annie Pankowski’s helmet made her pause before the ECHL All-Star Classic.

“This is the first time that I and the other women are wearing visors,” said the three-time world champion, who always carried a full cage. “When I saw that, I got nervous for the first time. I started telling some people that I will not play defense. “

Don’t worry, nobody else played a lot of defense.

Pankowski was one of four members of the U.S. women’s team who attended the event, which was held in collaboration with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin also played in the gold medal of the U.S. Olympic team in 2018.

At the ECHL event, four teams played short games against each other. There was one player on each team in the nationwide showcase.

“It’s an opportunity for our league to celebrate our players, but also to highlight hockey for our fans everywhere,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

But while the women competed with some of the better players in minor league hockey, the games hardly resembled normal competition. It was 3 on 3 without stopping – and almost no defense other than an occasional stick in the fast lane.

“I was very nervous about how it was going, how the boys would accept us,” said Flanagan. “But they made us feel like we were one of them.”

Flanagan played for the Eastern Conference All-Stars, which won the event. She scored a goal in the final, but it went into a wide open net after the puck fell off an umpire’s skate. That brought her some good-natured teasing in the hallways.

“I was lucky,” she said with a laugh, “but when we reached the final we could see that the boys wanted to win.”

Wichita Thunder striker Stefan Fournier said the women are a welcome addition to the All Star celebrations.

“You integrated yourself directly,” he said. “I think it was about respecting all hockey players for us. Sure, the size of the players may vary between men and women, but mentally we’re all just hockey players. “

The event was special for Flanagan as her uncle Joe Flanagan played in the ECHL All-Star Game more than 20 years ago.

“I was thrilled to be part of it,” she said. “And I’m really happy that ECHL is fighting for women’s hockey.”

Pankowski played with a team consisting of Wichita Thunder players and scored a backhand goal in the third game of the evening.

Cameranesi and Marvin also scored goals in the round robin part of the tournament.

Pankowski was thrilled that each of the women scored, but she said that one of her favorite moments came after the sniper competition when she was yapping with other players.

“I told them I was worried that it would take them too long to turn the lights off if it took too long to hit the targets,” she said. “And they were all like no, you did well, look at what this guy did or whatever. It was nice to be so relaxed and just kidding. “

