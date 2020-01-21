4 surprising facts about China's new mysterious disease

advertisement

Cases of a mysterious new virus have doubled over the weekend in China and have spread not only to first-tier Chinese cities, but also to Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, raising concerns that thousands are more infected than currently reported.

At least four people have died and more than 200 have been infected with the SARS-like corona virus, which experts say started at a fish market in central China’s Wuhan city.

Millions of people travel to, from and within China during the New Year holidays this week. If you are on the way there or are changing planes regionally, you need to know the following.

We do not know exactly what the disease is or how it started: Experts are confident that the pathogen is a coronavirus that is closely related to the one that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which infected more than 8,000 and killed 750 between 2002 and 2003, mainly in China , SARS killed approximately 10% of people who were infected, but this rate rose to 50% among those over 50 in the World Health Organization, according to the World Health Organization.

A decade later, the related Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) spread in Saudi Arabia, and although fewer people were infected, the death rate was an alarming 35% according to WHO estimates.

Experts believe the new virus has spread to humans at a fish market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that is a travel and business center in central China. As with SARS, transmission of animals to humans has been suspected in the busy market, but has not yet been demonstrated. The market, which has been closed since then, sold animals beyond seafood.

Bats in SARS and MERS are believed to have infected civets (a small mammal) and camels, which then infected humans.

We have just learned that the virus can be transmitted from person to person: Although we know very little about the disease, a leading Chinese scientist believes that the country’s health authorities now believe that the virus can spread between people.

WHO previously said it had received no reports of infection from healthcare professionals – which often implies limited human-to-human transferability – but knew of cases that were not directly related to, and had questions about, the Wuhan market Raise the issue of how these patients became infected.

Then, on Monday, Zhong Nanshan from China’s National Health Commission told CCTV that human portability was now “positive.”

According to experts, this significantly increases the risk of infection of a virus compared to the transferability of animals to humans.

In any case, travelers to China should “pay attention to good personal hygiene (wear a face mask in crowded areas and wash your hands regularly) and avoid game meat. Avoid wet meat and live poultry markets, ”David Hui, chair of the Medicine and Therapeutics Department and director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, told MarketWatch.

We have no idea how many people have been infected with the virus: Last week, when China reported only 44 cases of the disease, a team at the Imperial College of London ran statistical models to estimate the likely total number of cases, taking into account the trip to and from Wuhan, which we know about the disease So far and what we have learned from the spread of SARS and MERS. The London team’s final estimate was January 12, 1,723. This was again before China announced that the total number of confirmed cases had exceeded 200.

This does not mean that it is a widespread, uncontrollable super virus. However, there will be a much larger number of verified cases in the coming days.

Mass migration from China’s New Year holidays could favor the spread of the disease: That is the wild card. People unfamiliar with China struggle to understand the immense travel phenomenon that occurs during the new lunar year, when about 3 billion people are in motion over a period of one month, many of whom return to their hometowns and regions but others go on vacation. The main trip takes place this week.

This level of travel brings people together in confined spaces, which can worsen the spread of diseases. The transferability from person to person could make this migration period a perfect storm.

“Further infections are expected in other provinces and cities, as well as in other countries, during Chinese New Year holidays,” said Hui of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Tanner Brown is a contributor to MarketWatch and Barron and producer of the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief podcast.

