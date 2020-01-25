4 star RB target Kevontre Bradford leaning towards LSU

advertisement

There could be an important four-star RB target of the 2020 football recruitment class in Texas choosing between LSU and Wisconsin.

Is there one of the last declining goals of the 2020 recruitment class in Texas that wants to bring its talents outside the Big 12 region of the country, is there anything else to do to preserve its interests?

It seems that the four-star Lancaster High School, which goes back to Kevontre Bradford, has limited its deployment decision to one of the two schools. Those two schools include the Wisconsin Badgers and LSU Tigers. The 5-foot 11 and 193-pound Texas resident is preferred to land with LSU over Wisconsin according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions. Of the 13 Crystal Ball predictions, 92 percent of the experts went to Wisconsin with LSU.

The Texas Longhorns football program, however, was one of the top five finalist programs that tried to add depth to their recruitment class 2020 by adding the commitment of Bradford. Although the Longhorns have already signed the National Letter of Intent for the five-star Salpointe Catholic that Bijan Robinson is running back, it couldn’t hurt to add another four-star commitment to the same position.

Texas can use the addition of a talented in-state that runs back like Bradford to mate with Robinson, Roschon Johnson (if he stays at the position) and Keaontay Ingram. But that may not be a reality in the Bradford case.

On January 24, Bradford was at the Baton Rouge campus for an official visit. That will be one of his last official visits that he can make before National Signing Day 2020 arrives. His last official visit with head coach Paul Chryst and Wisconsin came well back in June 2019.

Bradford is on the No. 138 202 ranking in high school and the number 15 is declining. He is also the No. 21 ranked prospect of high school in 2020 from the state of Texas. Bradford is one of the most sought after remaining non-committed 2020 skills.

Other important programs that Bradford offered to shorten the path to his possible commitment decision are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Mizzou Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and USC Trojans. Oklahoma State and Texas were the two Big 12 programs that seemed to have the best chance of landing Bradford.

Bradford is definitely one of the recruitments that must be viewed before National Signing Day. His commitment can add a huge impact to the 2020 recruitment class of the defending National Champions LSU. That LSU violation is losing a lot of talent on its way to the 2020 outdoor season, so Bradford would be huge for them.

