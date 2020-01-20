4-Star CB target Isaiah Dunson chooses Miami over Longhorns

advertisement

An important remaining target of the 2020 recruitment class in Texas announced its engagement on January 19, and it was not for the Longhorns.

The battle for top prospects who received a scholarship offer from the Texas football recruitment class in 2020 is coming to the wire. Head coach Tom Herman has a few places left in his recruitment class in 2020, prior to the National Signing Day. But he will have to choose from a limited number of non-committed 2020 high school perspectives.

The establishment of the Early Signing Period approximately two months before the National Signing Day certainly limits the importance. Most of the country’s best high school prospects will announce their different commitment decisions and sign their national letter of intent before national signing day on this point.

The limited selection of non-committed prospects does not mean that the Texas Longhorns football program cannot end their recruitment class 2020 with an exclamation mark. Texas still has the opportunity to reach a top 10 ranked 2020 recruitment class by the end of the national signing day next month.

An important prospect that the Longhorns lost on January 19 is the 6-foot-2 and £ 180 Tucker four-star cornerback Isaiah Dunson. The school to which Dunson has committed this weekend were the Miami Hurricanes, which had a 2019 up and down season, to say the least.

Former defensive coordinator of Texas and head coach of Miami, Manny Diaz currently succeeds more on the recruitment path than on the roster. The Hurricanes had a rough end to their 2019 season, leading the way against head coach Skip Holtz and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in their bowl game.

The Miami result did not bring Dunson into phase until he announced his dedication to the school. But he still has to sign his letter of intent. So if the Longhorns are going to make a big late run to drive him away from the Canes, then technically he can still turn around. That thought should now be about the final point of the coaching staff of the Longhorns.

In addition, Dunson counts as No. 322 2020 of the high school nation and No. 22 cornerback. He would be a nice boost for the Texas 2020 recruitment class in the defensive backyard, but losing his dedication doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world in Austin.

Texas drew a much higher corner back than Dunson in their class. Depth can be a problem if Texas doesn’t add another corner back before National Signing Day. And hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal should not be the answer.

There are still a few uncommitted prospects for high school 2020 by which Texas could go out on the corner back. The fast-rising three-star product Duncanville Ennis Rakestraw is a big name that comes to mind.

