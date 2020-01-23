4 secret societies that operated in the shadows of London

advertisement

London is a social beast – it was home to a variety of social clubs and organizations that have been well documented over the years.

But what about the city’s secret societies, which by definition were designed to remain dark and mysterious to outsiders? Here are some of the most remarkable secret organizations in London’s history, what we know about these mysterious societies, which mostly operated under the radar, and the incidents that these secret clubs occasionally brought to the public.

1. The school of the night

Christopher Marlowe

At the end of the 16th century, London was one of the literary highlights in the history of the capital. an era in which Shakespeare and many of the greatest English Renaissance writers were at the height of their fame and accomplishment. However, some of these authors have a form of connection other than just their profession. Many notable personalities, including Christopher Marlowe and Walter Raleigh, are believed to have been members of The School of Night, an underground society whose work allegedly involved exploring alchemy and discussing atheism. At that time, expressing atheistic beliefs was not only illegal; People were burned at the stake for it.

On May 18, 1593, an arrest warrant was issued against Marlowe after the playwright Thomas Kyd claimed that he was responsible for the drafting of a text that was considered “heretical” and found in Kyd’s house. Before he could be charged, Marlowe was killed in Deptford the same month, under circumstances that are still puzzling. Since the school of the night is still surrounded by so much secrecy, it remains unknown what happened to society afterwards. In addition to the conspiracy theories that emerged after Marlowe’s murder, many of which are still being discussed, they continue to be discussed.

2. The Calf Head Club

A description of the Calve’s Head Club © trustee of the British Museum

The Calves’ Head Club was one of London’s most controversial secret societies, founded in London in the second half of the 17th century and devoted to ridiculing the execution of Charles I. Members were to gather on the same day of January 30 each year. The former king was beheaded in 1649. Their name derives from the barbaric practice of decapitating and eating a calf at each session, which members treated as a replacement for Charles. There was also a boar representing the public on the table and a cod representing Charles’ son Charles II. A satirical drawing from a book from 1707 The Secret History of Calve’s Head Club shows these objects along with a picture of the devil that looks particularly sneaky and is at the door of the club.

The last major documented incident with a version of the company occurred in early 1734 when a group of men who called themselves members went on a rampage on Suffolk Street in the West End. They caused chaos, built a campfire nearby, and were eventually confronted by an angry crowd.

3. The Gormogons

William Hogarth’s Secret of Masonry, brought to light by Gormagon © Trustees of the British Museum

Freemasonry is one of the best known secret societies in the world. A less well documented is a rival group that appeared in London in 1723 after the expulsion of a member, the Duke of Wharton. Known as the Gormogons, this group was designed to mock the company Wharton had kicked out.

A certain amount of mystery surrounds the Gormogons. There is very little surviving documentation of their work; All that seems safe is that they performed a series of rituals to make fun of the Freemasons. This is evidenced by contemporary illustrations such as the print by the great artist and satirist William Hogarth, The Mystery of Masonry, which was brought to light by Gormagon. It shows a parade of people in costumes who are supposed to mock the behavior of some Masons. Their lifespan appears to have been relatively short, and the exact reasons for their breakdown remain as puzzling as much of their activity.

4. The golden dawn

W. B. Yeats

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, commonly known as the Golden Dawn, was a secret society founded in London in the 19th century and defined by its interest in magic, occultism and mysticism. One of his best known members was the (notoriously eccentric) poet W.B. Yeats, who joined the company in 1890 after moving to London.

Yeats was involved in one of the craziest moments in the history of this secret society. At a meeting under the direction of the poet in London in April 1900, a former member of the Golden Dawn, Aleister Crowley, broke into the company’s premises on Blythe Road, threatened the members with knives and tried to take over the building. The resulting chaos resulted in the police being called and the matter brought to justice. This did not deter Yeats – he remained a member of the Golden Dawn until society fell into a number of different organizations in the 1920s.

