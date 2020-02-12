The four defendants are sentenced on February 26.



Four workers were brought before the Court of First Instance in Dubai for attacking a colleague and causing him a serious permanent injury.

Court documents show that Pakistani men between the ages of 24 and 31 hit the Indian victim on their construction site on October 17, 2019. The incident was reported to the Al Rashidiya police station.

“I was waiting for the bus that would take us back to the accommodation with my work colleagues. It was around 4.15 p.m. and we were waiting in a sandy yard near the construction site. When the bus arrived and before I could get in there was a one Group of men attacked me. One hit me on the elbow by the neck while another grabbed me on the neck, then a third man kicked me on the back and a fourth on my leg, “said the 35-year-old victim during the Prosecutor’s office investigation.

Even after knocking him down, the men continued to beat and kick him until he passed out. He only woke up after a witness poured water on him. “I immediately complained to the Al Rashidiya police station. The officers took me to the hospital,” he said.

When the victim was first examined, several bruises and breaks were found. The forensic expert recommended that a report from an orthopedic surgeon be sent to him again for examination after six months so that a final report on his state of health could be drawn up.

The victim identified the accused three times among other suspects who were shown to him at the police station.

