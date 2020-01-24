34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iranian missile attacks

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Thirty-four U.S. soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Friday.

Seventeen injured soldiers have since returned to service in Iraq, sixteen of whom were treated on site.

Nine service members are still being treated in Germany. Another eight service members who had flown to Germany were sent to the United States for further treatment.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he did not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat injuries, which downplayed the severity of the injuries sustained in Iraq.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was asked to clarify the discrepancy between his previous statements that no US soldier was injured in the Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad Airfield in Iraq on January 8, and recent reports from US Troops declare being treated for injuries in this attack.

“No, I heard they had a headache and a few other things, but I would say and I can report that it is not very serious,” Trump said during a press conference.

The Pentagon and Trump had initially said that the Iranian missile attack on January 8, which retaliated for the U.S. drone attack on January 2, and in which a senior Iranian general was killed, did not injure or kill any soldiers.

Last week, the US Central Command announced that 11 service members were being treated for concussion symptoms of the attack.

According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, mild TBIs are the most common form of TBIs in the military.

Traumatic brain injuries are not always immediately apparent.

