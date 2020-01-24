34 US troops in Iraq suffer traumatic brain injury after Iran strike - USA news

advertisement

The Pentagon said Friday that 34 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran launched rocket attacks on a Iraqi base earlier this month.

President Donald Trump and other senior officials initially said the Iranian attack had not killed or injured US soldiers.

Last week, the U.S. military said that after the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq, 11 U.S. soldiers were treated for possible injuries related to concussion symptoms.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that 17 diagnosed service members are already back in Iraq.

Eight members of the military service who had previously been transported to Germany had been transferred to the United States and were treated either at Walter Reed Military Hospital or at their home bases.

Hoffman said the service members would be treated on an outpatient basis and returned to the US to be closer to where they were deployed.

Nine service members remain in Germany and are currently being evaluated and treated.

Hoffman said the military saw symptoms such as headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, and nausea.

On Wednesday, Trump seemed to downplay the injuries, saying he “heard they had a headache and a few other things.”

Pentagon officials said they have made no effort to minimize or delay information about brain injuries, but how to deal with the injuries following Tehran’s attack has raised questions again about U.S. military policy on how to deal with suspected brain injuries raised.

While the U.S. military must report incidents that threaten lives, parts of the body, or eyesight immediately, there is no urgent need to do so in the case of suspected traumatic brain injuries or TBI, which may take time to manifest and diagnose.

Hoffman said US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had instructed the Pentagon to review the injury tracking and reporting process.

“The goal is to be as transparent and accurate as possible and to provide the best information to the American people and our service members,” said Hoffman.

Various health and media groups have been trying for years to raise awareness of the severity of brain injuries, including concussions.

According to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

