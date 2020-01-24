34 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Thirty-four U.S. soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he did not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat injuries, which downplayed the severity of the injuries sustained in Iraq.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was asked to clarify the discrepancy between his previous statements that no US soldier was injured in the Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad Airfield in Iraq on January 8, and recent reports from US Troops declare being treated for injuries in this attack.

advertisement

“No, I heard they had a headache and a few other things, but I would say and I can report that it is not very serious,” Trump said during a press conference.

,

advertisement