34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after strike in Iran - News

Trump and other senior officials initially said that the Iranian attack had not killed or injured any American servants.



The Pentagon said Friday that 34 traumatic brain injuries had been reported to 34 staff members earlier this month following Iran’s missile attacks on a base in Iraq.

Last week, the US military said 11 US troops had been treated for concussions following the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Western Iraq and this week said additional troops had been relocated from Iraq due to potential injury.

Jonathan Hoffman, Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters that eight members of staff who had previously been transported to Germany had been relocated to the United States. Hoffman said the servants were transported earlier Friday and would be treated at the Walter Reed military hospital or their home base.

Nine service members stay in Germany and are evaluated and treated.

On Wednesday, Trump seemed to play down the injuries, saying he “heard they had a headache and a few other things.”

Pentagon officials have said no efforts have been made to minimize or postpone information about concussions, but the treatment of injuries following the Tehran attack has renewed questions about US military policy on how to deal with suspected brain injury .

