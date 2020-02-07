Nashville is obviously home to a large number of country stars. But did you know that some of your favorite classics are also at home in Music City?

Nashville’s classic rock migration started seriously in the 1990s when Peter Frampton moved into town after losing his California home due to an earthquake. Michael McDonald and Steve Winwood were living in Nashville at the time, and after that the locks seemed to open when rockers from the most successful bands of the 70s and 80s moved into the city and took root.

The classic rock stars who live in Nashville come from all eras and styles of classic rock, from pop rock stars like John Oates to arena rockers, including members of Styx and Night Ranger. Hard rockers from Kiss and Slaughter and even a metalhead from Megadeth prove that Nashville is home to a thriving and diverse music scene that doesn’t have too much to do with country music, although classic rockers like the Eagles, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others became honored in Nashville.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which of your favorite classics have lived in Nashville in recent years.

34 classic rockers living in Nashville: