Review by Iris G: “The word that best describes this place is ‘satisfactory’. The chili dumplings (Chili Oil Chanshou) were hot when they came out, but the 15-minute wait was worth it. They were pillow-like, filled with spicy minced pork and absolutely doused with chili oil and lots of Szechuan peppercorns. A must. “ Photo by: MIAN / Yelp fewer MIAN 滋味 小 小

Review by Iris G: “The word that best describes this place is ‘satisfactory’. The chili dumplings (Chili Oil Chanshou) were hot when they came out, but the 15-minute wait was worth it. They were pillow-like, filled with spicy minced pork and absolutely doused with chili oil and lots of Szechuan peppercorns. A must. “

33 first class restaurants in Houston’s booming Chinatown

After rumors spread that the Chinatown district in Houston was affected by a coronavirus outbreak, business owners in the region reported a sharp drop in customers, which impacted sales by 40 to 70 percent.

The Houston Health Department authorities confirmed that the rumors were completely false and that no Chinatown company is at risk.

ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: False coronavirus rumors destroy business as they spread across Chinatown

“We want to make this information very clear: There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus anywhere in the state of Texas,” said Dr. David Persse, health department of the Houston Health Department. “There are no worries about a virus here.”

To help alleviate the consequences of the false corona virus rumors, Chron.com has gathered 33 top-notch restaurants and dessert stores in Houston’s booming Chinatown. Discover the best that Houston Chinatown has to offer with a food tour of these 33 top-notch eateries, from major Chinatown attractions like Tiger Den and Mala Sichuan Bistro to recently opened trendy dessert shops like Beard Papa’s and Meet Fresh.

>>> Click through the photos above to find out where to eat in Houston’s booming Chinatown …

ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Be Asian in times of coronavirus. Xenophobia contributes to the already overwhelming concerns. (Opinion)

Most of these restaurants are within easy walking distance of each other on Bellaire Boulevard in the lively Dun Huang Plaza. Here you will find filling bowls of Chongqing-style noodles in the MIAN, massive dumplings filled with jam in the Golden Dumpling House and spicy Chinese hotpots in the Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot.

Down the street is the newly developed Bellaire Food Street, a huge new food center that opened at 9393 Bellaire last February, the Houston Chronicle reported. Among the new restaurants is Fat Ni BBQ, which is praised by a Yelp reviewer with dishes similar to those found at a food stall in central China. Bellaire Food Street is also home to the popular Japanese-style franchise Beard Papa’s, which specializes in cream puffs, and the Meet Fresh dessert shop, based in Taiwan, which offers a variety of teas and sweets, including taro balls, grated ice cream, and Tofu pudding.

Did we miss your favorite spot in Chinatown? Let us know your contact points in the comments below.

Rebecca Hennes reports on news from the community. Read them on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, houstonchronicle.com. | [email protected]