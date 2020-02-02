Advertisement

A total of 328 patients infected with the novel coronavirus were discharged from the hospital until the end of Saturday after their recovery, the Chinese health authorities said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 85 people left the hospital after recovery (49 in Hubei), the National Health Commission (NHC) reported in its daily report, the Xinhua news agency reported.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus infection were reported in 31 provincial regions and in the Xinjiang Chinese production and construction corps.

