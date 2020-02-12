30 seconds to Mars announced details of their second island of Mars this summer.

The band – Jared and Shannon Leto – will perform on the Croatian island of Obonjan from August 21 to 24 of this year and offer an all-inclusive festival experience with yoga between trees, swimming, relaxation and intimate performances by Leto and his band Thirty to Mars “.

Packages for the festival are available now. The cheapest Stargazer South Camp package is currently priced at $ 1,499 for a limited time. This offer includes an all-inclusive three-night festival that includes two full 30-second concerts to Mars, as well as community and wellness activities. Stay in air-conditioned bell tents that can accommodate four (4) guests and have access to common modern facilities, such as showers and bathrooms, located near each campsite. “

At the other end of the spectrum, the VIP Daydreamer package currently costs $ 6,499. The Mars Island website promises: “With the Daydreamer package, luxury awaits you on the island.

“This VIP package is located in Sun Lodges, which are completely weatherproof, lockable and fully furnished and have a shared bathroom and shower,” continues the blurb. “Available for two (2) package holders with single or double configuration. The Sun Lodges are located inland in their own camp near the kitchen and pool area and offer comfortable and exclusive access to the weekend parties. Three-night all-inclusive festival with two full-length concerts of 30 seconds to Mars as well as community and wellness activities. Spend the night in an air-conditioned lodge with shared occupancy and private bath and shower. This lodge faces east and has two guests per lodge. “

When Jared announced the event, he wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait to live like a dream in Croatia with you this summer.”

In other news, the trailer for the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has recently arrived. The film is slated to come out this summer. It’s going to be a busy year for Jared …