30 experts hired to curb cyber crime across the country

advertisement

In about 14 days, about 30 people will join the National Cyber ​​Forensic Lab (NCFL) to help security agencies prevent, control and investigate complex cyber crime across the country, sources The Hindu said.

A senior officer said the idea was conceived a few months ago to strengthen the NCFL and improve existing forensic cyber facilities to help investigators across the country “prevent, control, mitigate, investigate and prosecute the latest and complex cyber crime, “he said.

The Delhi Police Center for Cyber ​​Prevention, Awareness and Detection (CyPAD), where the NCFL is housed, was commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior to hire staff and a public company was appointed as a workforce adviser.

advertisement

Selection process

“A committee consisting of experts from the well-known technical institutions of the capital carried out the selection process,” the officer said, adding that about 30 were ultimately selected for the role. The approved number is 50 and the remaining number is hired, depending on the requirement.

The hired staff, the official said, has different backgrounds and experiences in forensic science. “They will staff different laboratories, such as Cryptocurrency Lab, Cloud Forensic Lab and Network Forensic Lab among others,” the officer said.

The team will work under the supervision of senior officers at CyPAD, sources said.

The MHA carries out a scheme called I-C4 (Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center) through its Cyber ​​and Information Security department of which NCFL is a vertical one. The CyPAD was inaugurated in 2019 by former Interior Minister Rajnath Singh with the aim of providing cyber research, cyber forensics, cyber security and security-related services to citizens, as well as to police units and agencies of Delhi.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement