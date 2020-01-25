advertisement

A 3-year-old Cypress girl was killed on Saturday when a car left in neutral by her parent and hit the child, according to the sheriff. A 3-year-old Cypress girl was killed on Saturday when a car left in neutral by her parent and hit the child, according to the sheriff. Photo: Google Maps

A 3-year-old Cypress girl was killed on Saturday when a car left in neutral by her parent and hit the child, according to the sheriff.

A 3-year-old Cypress girl was killed on Saturday when a car left in neutral by her parent and hit the child, according to the sheriff.

Photo: Google Maps

advertisement

3-year-old girl killed after car in ramp accident in Cypress

A 3-year-old Cypress girl was killed on Saturday when a car left in neutral by her parent and hit the child, according to the sheriff.

“It looks like a parent came home, started unloading the car and accidentally left the vehicle in neutral,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

Sheriff’s delegates responded for the first time on stage at East Laura Shore’s 18300 block at 10:45 am. The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

About an hour later, Gonzalez sent the “heartbreaking” update: the child was declared dead.

“Our prayers go out to this family,” he said.

A Houston Chronicle series in 2013 discovered that such accidents are killer and that efforts to strengthen safety standards have been confronted by the automotive industry. Approximately 40 children under the age of 5 are injured every week in backover accidents and on average two of them die according to government statistics.

They are often supported by their own parents or family members.

Writer of staff Susan Carroll contributed to this report.

advertisement