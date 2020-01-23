3 US firefighters killed in plane crash in forest fires in Australia, officials say

advertisement

SYDNEY – Three firefighters are dead after their C-130 Hercules water tanker crashes fighting forest fires in the Snowy Monaro region of southern New South Wales in Australia.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia tries to cope with an unprecedented fire season that has left much of the destruction behind.

Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for Rural Fire, says all three were US citizens on board.

Also on Thursday, Canberra Airport was closed due to forest fires and residents south of the Australian capital were directed to seek protection.

