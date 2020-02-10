FSU football met many needs with its 2020 recruitment class. I’m looking at three real newbies who could see the season.

FSU football has a new coaching staff, but the mantra is still the same. This means that the best players play regardless of the classification.

In the Willie Taggart era, there has been a trend in the past two years for young players to play many snapshots.

In the 2018 recruitment class, around 30 percent of real newbies took important snapshots.

This number rose to around 38 percent with the 2019 recruitment class. On the one hand, this means that there is a certain talent that is good enough to play, but sometimes it was because there was very little depth in these positions.

The Noles took on some talented players in class 2020 and had to enroll eight players in the spring semester.

Usually beginners have the highest chance to play as real newbies because they have a head start in terms of strength and condition as well as experience in spring training.

The positions in which the first participants registered were positions that could benefit the most. FSU had quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive linemen, linebackers, tight ends, defensive ends and a Punter representative.

However, if a player has an ultra talent, it is difficult to keep him off the field regardless of whether he can enroll early or not.

Here are three real newbies that I see will take meaningful snapshots in 2020.