Head coach Herm Edwards enters the field before a game against UCLA Bruins on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

In 2019, ASU football head coach Herm Edwards was not afraid to appear as a newcomer.

In the first three weeks of the season, 28 newbies saw the action of the game, including real freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels and real freshman center Dohnovan West.

Who could follow in your footsteps this season?

The 247Sports recruitment site projects at least three Sun Devils to get opportunities early.

The site predicted 24 players across the country and a handful of other players that the 2020 All-Impact team should watch out for to find newbies that could launch. These players are not necessarily the best newcomers to the country, but instead have the “best combination of ready-to-play skills and depth card options”.

LV Bunkley-Shelton is one of three major receivers in the country who are considered to be an instant starter due to their suitability as slot receivers and their skills as distance runners.

He was the only 247Sports ASU recipient mentioned by name, but the site said more newbies have the option.

“Really, you could consider any of Arizona’s four-star receiver trios here,” wrote 247Sports reporter Chris Hummer.

Simply put, don’t be surprised if you see Johnny Wilson or Elijhah Badger – or even Chad Johnson Jr., who recently received his fourth star. But 247Sports considers Bunkley-Shelton the most likely option.

“Somebody has to take on this role for aspiring second quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will be the focus of the Arizona state attack.” Bunkley-Shelton has all the tools you need to play fast. “

Daniyel Ngata was listed as a running back to watch out for. Now Ngata is the number 3 all-rounder in the nation. She is a shady runner who can catch the ball from the background. With Eno Benjamin in the NFL Draft, Ngata has the chance to conquer the starting position – even if his new compatriot DeaMonte Trayanum has something to say about it.

In defense, Jordan Banks was a linebacker to watch out for. Banks, a four-star player from Narbonne High School in California, has had 68 duels, 10 duels for defeat and three senior interceptions.

An Arizona high school player also made the list. Damian Sellers, a linebacker from Saguaro, Scottsdale, was UCLA’s top-rated engagement in 2020 and is likely to be considered a replacement for one of the two external linebackers who graduated.

“Sellers had a productive high school career and posted five sacks in their last high school soccer game. He will add a pass rushing item to the UCLA list that the Bruins has been missing throughout Chip Kelly’s tenure. “

Follow @Logan_Newsman