3 thoughts as National Signing Day 2020 approaches

The FSU recruitment wants to conclude strongly with the recruitment class 2020. I am discussing three thoughts as we approach National Signature Day.

The recruitment of FSU football doesn’t seem to have much momentum as many prominent recruits are approaching the National Signing Day.

That doesn’t mean that the coaches are working feverishly behind the scenes to ensure that they finish class 2020 with some top-class players.

They had a strong early signing period when they signed 17 of their 18 commitments. Two prep players have been signed to the quarterback position for the first time since 2017.

They will come to campus recruits this weekend as they find themselves in a difficult situation to finish the 2020 class while working to improve traction with 2021 players.

Right now is a prime opportunity for Mike Norvell, much like it was for Willie Taggart in the spring of 2018.

It is an opportunity to sell the vision of what FSU football should be and how it will get there. Players like to hear things like this and only one or two of the right players are required to get things rolling.

Think back to when Lamarcus Joyner worked for Jimbo Fisher in the 2010 class for the FSU. Heck, Willie Taggart also had FSU with the No. 1 recruitment class in April 2018.

If Mike Norvell can show that he’s moving the FSU in the right direction, that’s all the sleeping giant needs to wake up. Here are three thoughts on the upcoming 2020 National Signature Day.

