Will be the Detroit lions succeed in exchanging choice # 3 in the NFL 2020 draft?

Although the draft is still in over two months, I think the best thing for the Lions would be to trade their No. 3 pick for a team in need of a quarterback.

Here are the 3 teams that I think are most likely to make an offer to the Lions that they cannot refuse.

Miami Dolphins

The reason I have the # 1 Dolphins on this list is not just because they need a quarterback, but because they have a ton of project capital and they could outbid any other team that tries to climb. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Lions could get the # 5, # 26 and # 56 or # 70 choice if other teams were up for auction.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are leaving Philip Rivers and that means they will be in the market to write their next franchise quarterback. In order for the Chargers to outbid the Dolphins, they would have to drop No. 6, No. 37, then a high choice in the 2021 draft.

Carolina Panthers

This one depends on whether Cam Newton is the Panthers starting QB in 2020. Newton recently came out and said he expects to be back, but we all know how quickly things can change in the NFL. If Newton moves on, the Panthers will certainly seek to replace him through the NFL draft. Similar to the Chargers, the Panthers should offer numbers 7 and 38 as well as a high pick in the 2021 draft.

When all is said and done, I think the Dolphins have so much selection capital that they will eventually outbid all the other teams wanting to move to No. 3.

