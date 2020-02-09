How can we break down the 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas after seeing that past cycle in the rearview mirror after the National Signing Day?

With the National Signing Day officially on the books, the Texas football recruitment class is over for 2020. Texas landed another top 10 recruiting class in the nation, and head coach Tom Herman was able to do so for the third year in a row. The difference for this recruitment cycle compared to the last two was the fact that they didn’t get another top 3 class in the nation.

There was little chance that Texas would reach one of the top three recruiting classes for 2020 in the nation given the timing of Herman’s coaching staff turnover. December was all about Texas and gave Herman the second chance to put together a solid coaching staff.

More action was taken on this National Signature Day than in Texas last year. Herman saw two major additions on February 4 and 5 that added to his 2020 recruitment class and consolidated their place in the top 10 rated classes in the nation.

Texas signed 19 applications in this 2020 recruitment class, all of which complete high school. There are eight early enrollments, which seems like a smaller number. However, if you compare the number of early enrollments with the total number of signers, this is actually a decent percentage. As a rule, the goal is to bring a double-digit number of early registrants to campus. Getting eight out of 19 is still a good number.

Here’s a look at the final three findings from the 2020 recruitment cycle for the Texas Longhorns football program after National Signing Day.