The fact that the United States has an educational problem is old news: it is consistently poor in international ratings of educational performance and is currently ranked 27th in the world – in stark contrast to most other industrialized nations.

But what can be a shock to many parents is that not only can you do a lot to change a pattern of poor school performance for your child, regardless of your children’s school, hometown, or income level, but also how you can change, it could be the opposite of what you would expect.

I recently read a fascinating book called The Smartest Children in the World: And How They Became, by journalist Amanda Ripley. It was so engaging that I couldn’t take it off (which is usually not the case with educational policy books!). What I’ve learned from the research presented in this book has turned what I thought I knew about parents and schools.

Most American parents believe that the key to a child’s academic support is to support the child’s school. To promote academic success, parents volunteer at school at levels unprecedented in most other industrialized countries. American parents lead the PTA, train sports teams, run back sales and do ragged volunteer work themselves.

The problem with this approach? Here are the results of the research:

“Parents who volunteered for their children’s extracurricular activities had children who read poorer on average than parents who did not volunteer even after taking other factors such as socio-economic background into account … Volunteering in children’s schools and attending school events seemed to have little impact on how much children learned. “

What makes a difference? What can parents do to help their children perform well in school? This research has proven successful.

The following has made a significant difference in the children’s test scores and overall academic performance:

1

Read to them when they are young.

The author Amanda Ripley admits that it sounds like a cliché: “Read to your children. Could it be that easy? “Yes. This little act changes children’s lives. Reading aloud not only teaches children about the world, but also sends a signal to children about the importance of not only reading, but learning all sorts of new things.

Sure enough, research supported the value of reading:

“Parents who read to their children weekly or daily when they were young, raised children who scored 15 points at PISA at fifteen when they were fifteen. It was almost a whole year of learning. “

2

Talk to them about books, ideas, current affairs and other “adult” topics.

As the children grew older, the parents could do something else to help their children do well in school. Ripley writes:

“Worldwide, Parents who discussed films, books, and current affairs with their children had teenagers who could read better. Here, too, parents who involved their children in conversations about things larger than themselves taught their children, essentially, to become thinking adults. In contrast to volunteering in schools, these efforts by parents provided clear and convincing results, even in different countries and with different income levels. “

Even on the most hectic day, parents usually find time to ask their children how school went, what they learned, and what they liked best. It has been proven that these conversations about the ideas and topics in your child’s education make a real difference in their final academic performance.

3

Read books in front of them.

Ripley writes: “At least one effective form of parental involvement did not affect children or schools at all: if parents read at home for pleasure, they were also more likely to enjoy reading children.” This pattern was true in many different countries and family income levels. “Children could see what parents appreciated, and it was more important than what parents said.”

Frankly, that sounds crazy to many parents. Sit down and read a book in front of my children? Isn’t that rude or negligent?

Well, stop thinking about it – are you going on your phone in front of them? Reading in front of children has different results than using a phone screen in front of them. While phoning in front of your children is harmful to both you and your children, reading a book in front of them only has a positive effect on both of you.

Ripley writes: “Only four out of ten parents… read regularly at home to have fun. What if they knew that one change – which they might even vaguely enjoy – would help their children become better readers themselves? “

The next time you are at home with your children, you should exchange a book for your phone. Open a novel and read it while the children play. Not only is it a fun mental break for you, it also helps your kids do better at school. And if they ask what you are reading, tell them. It is never too early to discuss ideas.

Ultimately, what I learned from the smartest kids in the world supported my decision to teach my kids at home. An important conclusion from research is that the school environment is much less important than the home environment for student success: “What parents did with children at home seemed to be more important than what parents did to school to help.”

Regardless of whether you choose a school, a private school, a public school, or a combination, it is helpful to know what is important for your children’s academic success. Read to them, talk to them about ideas, read books for your own enjoyment, and don’t worry about the rest. These simple strategies will make a big difference for your kids – and if enough of us do, maybe for our whole country.