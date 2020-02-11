A significant loss for the 2021 football recruitment class in Texas declined on February 11 with the lifting of the 3-star commitment to Lake Travis TE Lake McRee.

The overall fluctuation among coaches, which had entered offseason 2020 under the direction of head coach Tom Herman, did not have as much of an impact in recruiting class 2021 as in 2020. But there are a variety of factors that could help in McRee’s decision to drop out of Texas Longhorns 2021 recruitment class.

The top three signs of McRee’s release from Texas are other offers he has received, sales of Longhorns coaches, and other offers they have sent recently. McRee received grants from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers from SEC West in late January.

Texas recently sent an offer to Landen King, three-star Atascocita, on February 1, which could mean that they continued to move in his direction instead of McRee. Given that former Ohio State Buckeyes game coordinator recently hired Mike Yurcich to succeed Tim Beck as Texas’ next offensive coordinator, it’s not too overwhelming that McRee has resumed recruiting.

When McRee originally announced his commitment to Texas, he told Burnt Orange Nation that he might take some time to confirm where he would take his college talent. That doesn’t usually mean Texas has the world’s first engagement.

Although I have great respect for the University of Texas, after speaking to my family, I decided to go back to work.

– Lake McRee (@lake_mcree), February 12, 2020

Just because McRee has started recruiting does not mean that he will shy away from the Longhorns from now on. Maybe he would like to take some time now to consider his decision to get involved because he was injured on Lake Travis in 2019.

The most significant of the nearly 20 schools that McRee runs outside of the programs listed above are the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Texas A&M Aggies, the TCU Horned Frogs, the SMU Mustangs and the USC trojan. At this point, he can consider any number of options.

What Texas loses with McRee’s abolition is the prospect of the country’s high school # 360 2021 and narrow end # 14. It also counts as the # 53 prospect of the state of Texas. Two other offers that he’d received last month and that might be worth seeing were from the Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas still has a tough job in its 2021 recruitment class with the three-star 6-foot-4 Everman product Juan Davis. This 2021 class is now reduced to six commits, but is still among the top six recruiting classes in the nation (according to the 247Sports Team Composite leaderboard).